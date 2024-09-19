AEW taped matches and segments for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after the live AEW Dynamite show on Wednesday night, September 18, in Wilkes-Barre, PA.
Featured below are complete spoilers for the show scheduled to air this Friday night, September 20:
– Mark Briscoe def. Bryan Keith
– Chris Jericho attacked Briscoe with a bat after the match.
– Wheeler Yuta def. The Butcher
– Hikaru Shida def. Harley Cameron
– Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya set for AEW Grand Slam
– Beast Mortos & Roderick Strong def. local talent
– Deonna Purrazzo vignette.
– MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) steal Max Caster’s jacket
– Nick Wayne def. Rocky Romero, Lio Rush, and Kip Sabian