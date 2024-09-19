AEW taped matches and segments for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after the live AEW Dynamite show on Wednesday night, September 18, in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Featured below are complete spoilers for the show scheduled to air this Friday night, September 20:

– Mark Briscoe def. Bryan Keith

– Chris Jericho attacked Briscoe with a bat after the match.

– Wheeler Yuta def. The Butcher

– Hikaru Shida def. Harley Cameron

– Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya set for AEW Grand Slam

– Beast Mortos & Roderick Strong def. local talent

– Deonna Purrazzo vignette.

– MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) steal Max Caster’s jacket

– Nick Wayne def. Rocky Romero, Lio Rush, and Kip Sabian