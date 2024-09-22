Next week’s episode of AEW Rampage is in the can.

Following the live episode of AEW Collision on Saturday night, September 21, matches and segments were taped inside the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. for next week’s AEW Rampage.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage spoilers for the September 27 episode of the show:

– House of Black (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews) def. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

– Anna Jay def. Robyn Renegade

– Konosuke Takeshita def. Angelico

– The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) def. Ryan Clancy and TJ Crawford

– Willow Nightingale def. Taya Valkyrie

