Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped on Wednesday night after Dynamite the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The following matches and segments were taped:

* The Lucha Brothers defeated Jurassic Express. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks came down after the match and beat up the Lucha Brothers until Jurassic Express made the save

* Tony Schiavone interviewed AEW TNT Champion Miro. The segment ended with Miro beating up Fuego del Sol until Eddie Kingston made the save

* The Bunny defeated Tay Conti due to a distraction by Penelope Ford

* Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian defeated AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler. This was mostly a comedy match with Omega walking out before the match ended. Christian and Kazarian beat Cutler up some more after the win

