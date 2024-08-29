This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is in the can.
At the AEW Dynamite taping in Champaign, Illinois, on Wednesday, August 28, matches and segments were taped for this week’s installment of the one-hour AEW on TNT prime time program.
Featured below, courtesy of CageMatch.net are complete quick-match spoiler results for the show scheduled to air on August 30.
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Air Date: Friday, August 30, 2024)* Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett (w/Karen Jarrett & Sonjay Dutt) def. The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)
* Mina Shirakawa def. Missa Kate
* Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) def. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) (w/Erica Leigh)
* Nyla Rose def. Aminah Belmont
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) and Lio Rush and The Beast Mortos
