This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is in the can.

At the AEW Dynamite taping in Greenville, South Carolina on Wednesday, July 31, matches and segments were taped for this week’s installment of the one-hour AEW on TNT prime time program.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com are complete quick-match spoiler results.

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Air Date: Friday, August 2, 2024) * MxM def. Private Party

* Wheeler Yuta def. The Butcher

* Nyla Rose def. Harley Cameron

* Brian Cage def. Manny Lo

* Bryan Keith def. Jackson Drake