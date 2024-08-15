This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is in the can.

At the AEW Dynamite taping in Norfolk, Virginia on Wednesday, August 14, matches and segments were taped for this week’s installment of the one-hour AEW on TNT prime time program.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com are complete quick-match spoiler results for the show scheduled to air on August 16.

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Air Date: Friday, August 16, 2024) * The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii) def. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) & The Butcher (w/Erica Leigh)

* Nyla Rose def. Erica Leigh

* Nick Wayne (w/Killswitch & Shayna Wayne) def. Kip Sabian

* The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher & Rush) (w/Don Callis) def. KM & Rhett Titus

* Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) (w/Action Andretti & Leila Grey) def. MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden)

