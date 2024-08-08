This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is in the can.
At the AEW Dynamite taping in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Wednesday, August 7, matches and segments were taped for this week’s installment of the one-hour AEW on TNT prime time program.
Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com are complete quick-match spoiler results.
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Air Date: Friday, August 9, 2024)* Darby Allin def. The Butcher
* Wheeler Yuta def. Rocky Romero
* Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) def. Dave Dawson & Zane Dawson
* Saraya (w/Harley Cameron) def. Nyla Rose
