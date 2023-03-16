AEW taped matches for the March 17 St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Rampage on Wednesday night at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Frank Torres:

* Paul Wight replaced Jim Ross on commentary, along with Tony Schiavone and Excalibur

* AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs retained over Rey Fenix. Hobbs and QT Marshall attacked Alex Abrahantes after the match

* Taya Valkyrie debuted with a squash over local enhancement talent Eva Wallace with Road To Valhalla. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Mark Sterling, and Leila Gray watched the match and took notes from the stage

* Matt Menard and Chase Parker defeated The Bollywood Boyz

* Daniel Garcia defeated AEW World Trios Champion Brody King by submission in the main event. Garcia got the win after Chris Jericho hit King with a baseball bat

Rampage airs every Friday at 10pm ET via TNT, but this week’s show will have a special start time of 11:30pm ET due to the NCAA.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.