The viewership numbers are in for the June 7th episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, Rampage drew 256,000 viewers and scored a 0.09 in the 18-49 demographic. This is roughly the same numbers the show pulled in last week when it was preempted, which is technically a loss for AEW since the numbers didn’t increase. The show was taped at the Blue Arena following Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Rampage featured the Bang Bang Gang, Penta El Zero Miedo, Gates of Agony and more in action.