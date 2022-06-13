Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 476,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 0.21% from the previous week’s live post-Double Or Nothing episode, which drew 475,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 14.28% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.14 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.16 key demo rating represents 209,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 14.21% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.16 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #14 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #66 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #61 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the highest total audience and the highest key demo viewership since April 22. Friday’s episode had some competition from the NBA Finals on network TV, but it was a pretty normal night on cable. Friday’s viewership was up 0.21% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 14.28% the previous week.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.22 key demo rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.135 million viewers.

The NBA Finals game on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 12.063 million viewers. The NBA Finals also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 3.63 rating.

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage was recorded earlier in the week from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, featuring the following line-up advertised ahead of time – a segment with Hook and Danhausen, Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Hager, Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet, Satnam Singh making his in-ring debut with Jay Lethal vs. two enhancement talents, plus NJPW stars Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher) of The United Empire making their in-ring debuts vs. Trent Beretta and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.