Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 398,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 24.33% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 526,000 viewers for the post-Revolution show.

Rampage drew a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 40.90% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.22 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.13 key demo rating represents 166,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 41.13% from the 282,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.22 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #57 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.13 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #23 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #95 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #81 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the lowest audience and lowest key demo rating in the history of the show, which was expected due to the late timeslot on TNT due to NCAA coverage. Friday’s viewership was down 24.33% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 40.90% from the previous week.

The NCAA Tournament game between Chattanooga and Illinois on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.07 key demo rating. The Chattanooga vs. Illinois NCAA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.470 million viewers.

The NCAA game on CBS between Michigan State and Davidson topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.957 million viewers. The Michigan vs. Davidson NCAA game also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.38 rating.

Friday’s taped Rampage aired at 11:48pm on TNT instead of the usual 10pm timeslot, and was taped earlier in the week from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. The show featured the following line-up advertised ahead of time with full spoilers available – The Butcher vs. Darby Allin in the opener, Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet, House of Black’s Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King vs. Bear Country and Fuego del Sol, and Keith Lee vs. Max Caster in the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode at 7pm)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late timeslot)

March 25 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

