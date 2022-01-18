Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 526,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 10.54% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 588,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 16.66% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.24 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.20 rating represents 260,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 15.58% from the 308,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.24 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #15 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.20 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #7 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #67 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #63 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the seventh-lowest audience in show history, and tied with the November 12 episode for the fifth-lowest key demo rating. Friday’s viewership was down 10.54% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 16.66% from the previous week.

The NBA game between the Maverick and the Grizzlies on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.48 key demo rating, drawing 1.400 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.444 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.23 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.438 million viewers, also drawing a 0.48 key demo rating. Shark Tank on ABC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.60 rating, also drawing 3.848 million viewers.

Friday’s Rampage aired at 10pm on TNT, previously taped from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. The show featured a full card advertised ahead of time and spoilers were available for the following line-up – an appearance by Jay Lethal, a special look at Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez, Adam Cole vs. Trent Beretta, Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett, Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet, Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch, plus the main event with AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defending against John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

