Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 472,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 9.57% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 522,000 viewers for the two-hour Grand Slam edition of Rampage.

Rampage drew a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 5.88% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.17 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.16 key demo rating represents 209,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 5.85% from the 222,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.17 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #9 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.16 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #5 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #74 in viewership for the night on cable, tied with the 8pm airing of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, which also drew a 0.10 key demo rating for the #44 spot on the Cable Top 150. This is down from the previous week’s #67 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the twentieth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Sports competition from Friday night included two College Football games on ESPN, Liga MX on TUN, and a MLB Network game. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 9.57% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 5.88% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 24.11% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 36% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was also a taped show.

The Washington vs. UCLA College Football game on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.56 key demo rating, also drawing 1.704 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.127 million viewers, also drawing a 0.18 key demo rating.

Price Is Right on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.696 million viewers, also drawing a 0.32 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.54 rating, also drawing 2.207 million viewers.

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage aired from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA with the following line-up advertised ahead of time with full spoilers available – AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defending in a Triple Threat against The Butcher and The Blade, and Private Party, Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale, Lee Moriarty vs. Fuego Del Sol, a segment with Ryan Nemeth and FTW Champion Hook, plus Rush vs. John Silver, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode: 461,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 2 Episode: 485,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

September 9 Episode: 429,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-All Out episode)

September 16 Episode: 470,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 23 Episode: 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Grand Slam episode)

September 30 Episode: 472,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 7 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

