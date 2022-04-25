Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 518,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 7.47% from the previous week’s live episode, which drew 482,000 viewers in the early timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 13.63% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.22 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.19 key demo rating represents 248,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 13.88% from the 288,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.22 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #14 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.19 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #9 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #67 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #76 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the fourth-lowest audience of the year for episodes in the normal timeslot, and the key demo rating was tied with the February 11 show as the fourth-lowest of the year, for normal timeslot episodes. Compared to the last episode in the regular timeslot on April 8, Friday’s episode was down 13.7% while the key demo rating was down 24%. Friday’s viewership was up 7.47% from the previous week’s early timeslot airing, and the key demo rating was down 13.63% from the previous week’s early timeslot airing.

The NBA game between the Suns and the Pelicans on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.16 key demo rating, also drawing 3.174 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.274 million viewers, also drawing a key demo rating of 0.21.

Dateline on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.002 million viewers, also drawing a 0.46 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX ranked #1 for the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.47 rating, also drawing 1.952 million viewers.

Friday’s Rampage aired in the normal timeslot of 10pm ET on TNT, taped earlier in the week from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, and featured the following line-up advertised ahead of time with full spoilers available – Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament as the opener, Lance Archer vs. Serpentico, Tony Schiavone interviewing Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia, Schiavone interviewing Toni Storm, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, plus AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending against Marina Shafir, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode at 7pm)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

