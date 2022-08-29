Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 431,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 6.50% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 461,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 8.33% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.12 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.11 key demo rating represents 143,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 8.91% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #22 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.11 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #14 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #71 in viewership for the night on cable. This is even with the previous week’s #71 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage was essentially tied with the May 6 5:30pm episode and the July 29 Fight for The Fallen episode for the lowest key demo rating in the history of the show. There was sports competition on Friday night from the two NFL Pre-season games on the NFL Network, and two Major League Soccer games on ESPN. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 6.50% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 8.33% from the previous week.

The NFL Pre-season game between Dallas and Seattle on the NFL Network topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.30 key demo rating, also drawing 1.203 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.055 million viewers, also drawing a 0.18 key demo rating for the #3 spot on the Cable Top 150.

20/20 on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.558 million viewers, also drawing a 0.38 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.48 rating, also drawing 1.990 million viewers.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 40.30% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 67.64% from the previous year.

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage aired from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH, with the following line-up advertised – exclusive backstage footage of CM Punk from after his World Title loss on Dynamite, a promo from AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defending against Ryan Nemeth, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ruby Soho and Ortiz, House of Black vs. The Dark Order in a match for the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions, plus ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending against Dustin Rhodes, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode: 461,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 2 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

