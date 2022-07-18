Friday’s taped Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 435,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.64% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 428,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 6.66% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.15 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.14 key demo rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 6.63% from the 196,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #11 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.14 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #10 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #65 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #64 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the fifth-lowest total audience of the year so far for normal timeslot airings. The episode was tied with the March 25 and April 29 shows for the second-lowest key demographic rating of the year so far for normal timeslot airings. The 2022 British Open golf championship aired in the early morning hours of Friday on the USA Network, but there was no major sports competition for Rampage this past week for Fyter Fest Night 1. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 1.64% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 6.66% from the previous week.

The 2022 British Open on the USA Network topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.22 key demo rating, also drawing 1.337 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.009 million viewers, also drawing a 0.19 key demo rating for the #3 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.913 million viewers, also drawing a 0.24 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX tied with La Herencia – Un Legado de Amor Capítulo on Univision to top the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.47 rating, with SmackDown also drawing 2.077 million viewers and Mi Fortuna Es Amarte drawing 1.456 million viewers.

Friday’s taped Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Rampage was recorded earlier in the week from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA, featuring full spoilers for the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Malakai Black and Brody King vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defending against Lee Moriarty, Athena and Kris Statlander vs. Robyn and Charlotte Renegade, The Gunn Club explaining why they turned on The Acclaimed, and The Lucha Brothers vs. Private Party, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 24 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.