Friday’s taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 453,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 23.08% from last week’s taped Christmas Night Holiday Bash edition of Rampage, which drew 589,000 viewers in the Saturday night timeslot.

The final Rampage of 2021 drew a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 26.92% from last week’s Christmas episode, which drew a 0.26 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.19 rating represents 250,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 25.37% from the 335,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.26 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #21 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.19 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #25 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #63 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #57 ranking.

The New Year’s Smash edition of Rampage drew pretty well considering it aired up against holiday programming. The episode drew the second-lowest audience in show history. The key demo rating was only the fifth-lowest for the show. Friday’s viewership was down 23.08% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 26.92% from the previous week.

The 7:40pm college football game between Georgia and Michigan on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 4.55 key demo rating.. The Georgia vs. Michigan game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 16.506 million viewers.

The 10pm airing of the Primetime New Year’s Eve special on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 8.784 million viewers. The same special also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 2.62 rating.

Regarding the 2021 totals, Rampage drew a total of 12.813 million viewers over 21 episodes, for an average of 610,150 viewers per episode. Rampage averaged a 0.25 18-49 key demo rating in 2021.

Friday’s New Year’s Smash Rampage aired at 10pm on TNT, previously taped from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, NC. The show featured a full line-up advertised ahead of time and spoilers were available for the following line-up – Technique with Taz segment showing Hook’s Redrum submission (fka Tazmission), Darby Allin vs. Anthony Bowens, Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford in a Street Fight, plus AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defending against Ethan Page.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 3 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out taped episode)

September 17 Episode: 642,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 24 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Two-hour Grand Slam taped episode)

October 1 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 8 Episode: 502,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 15 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 22 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 29 Episode: 623,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 5 Episode: 599,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 12 Episode: 515,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 19 Episode: 556,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 3 Episode: 499,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 10 Episode: 503,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 17 Episode: 571,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 25 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Christmas Holiday Bash episode)

December 31 Episode: 453,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped New Year’s Smash episode)

2021 Viewership Total: 12.813 million viewers over 21 episodes

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

