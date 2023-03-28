Saturday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 373,000 viewers on TNT in the preempted midnight timeslot, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 21.30% from the previous week’s taped episode in the normal Friday timeslot, which drew 474,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Saturday. This is down 44.44% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.18 rating in the key demo. Saturday’s 0.10 key demo rating represents 130,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 44.68% from the 235,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.18 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Saturday’s Rampage ranked #26 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.10 key demo rating. This is even with the previous week’s #26 ranking.

Saturday’s Rampage ranked #77 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #80 ranking, and tied with ESPN’s Sportscenter at midnight, which also drew a 0.13 key demo rating for the #17 spot on the Cable Top 150.

The special Saturday Rampage drew the second-lowest total audience of the year so far, going back to the Slam Dunk episode on February 17, which aired at 7pm. Rampage also drew the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with the live episode on March 3. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Saturday’s Rampage viewership was down 21.30% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 44.44% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 12.23% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 28.57% from the previous year. The 2022 show a taped episode in the normal timeslot.

On a related note, the one-hour AEW All Access sneak peek at midnight on TBS drew 738,000 viewers with a 0.24 key demo rating. The episode had a strong lead-in, which was the NCAA primetime game that drew 738,000 viewers with a 0.24 18-49 key demo rating. The game that served as the lead-in to All Access was the most-watched TV show for the day.

NCAA coverage dominated cable on Saturday. The NCAA Tournament game between University of Connecticut and Gonzaga on TBS at 8:50pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.19 key demo rating. The UConn vs. Gonzaga game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.985 million viewers.

NCAA coverage on CBS also topped some of broadcast TV on Saturday. CBS Weekend News at 6:30pm topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.146 million viewers, also drawing 0.18 key demo rating. The NCAA game on ABC at 4:07pm topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.39 rating, also drawing 2.414 million viewers.

Saturday’s taped AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs defending against Penta El Zero M in the opener, Ricky Starks addressing the crowd, AEW World Trios Champion Brody King vs. Jake Hager, Taya Valkyrie vs. Leila Grey, plus The Acclaimed vs. The Kingdom in the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 513,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 20 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 27 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 3 Episode: 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 10 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 17 Episode: 287,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 7pm Slam Dunk episode)

February 24 Episode: 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 3 Episode: 394,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 10 Episode: 447,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 474,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 25 Episode: 373,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

March 31 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes

