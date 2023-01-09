Friday’s live edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 551,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 17.23% from the previous week’s taped New Year’s Smash episode, which drew 470,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 25% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.12 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.15 key demo rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 24.84% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #30 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.15 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #28 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #75 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #65 ranking.

The first Rampage of 2023 drew under the 2022 average, which was 463,538 viewers per episode and a 0.16 key demo rating per episode over 52 episodes. Additional cable sports competition on Friday included two NBA games on ESPN, PGA Tour coverage on the Golf Channel, one Liga MC Soccer game on TUDN, one Women’s College Basketball game on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, and College Wrestling coverage on Big Ten Network. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 17.23% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 25% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 6.29% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 50% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was a taped show.

The NBA game between the Nets and the Pelicans on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.46 key demo rating, also drawing 1.326 million viewers. FOX News at Night at 11pm topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.423 million viewers, also drawing a 0.27 key demo rating.

Fire Country on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.570 million viewers. Fire Country topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.56 rating.

The first AEW Rampage of 2023 aired live from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – a match with Perro Peligroso, a promo by The House of Black, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight, AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. The Renegades, and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defending against Mike Bennett.

Below is our 2023 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes

