Friday’s taped post-Forbidden Door edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 486,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 15.17% from the previous week’s taped Forbidden Door go-home episode, which drew 422,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 33.33% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.12 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.16 key demo rating represents 209,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 33.12% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.16 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #26 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #55 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #69 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the highest total audience since the April 22 show, and the highest key demo rating since June 10. There was no sports competition for Rampage this past week. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 15.17% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 33.33% from the previous week.

The Five on FOX News at 5pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.22 key demo rating. The Five also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.082 million viewers.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.828 million viewers, also drawing a 0.23 key demo rating. Mi Fortuna Es Amarte on Univision topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.50 rating, also drawing 1.697 million viewers.

Friday’s taped post-Forbidden Door edition of AEW Rampage was recorded earlier in the week from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, featuring full spoilers for the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the first-ever two-ring Royal Rampage match as the opener, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Bishamon (Yoshi-Hashi, Hirooki Goto) in a non-title match, plus Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose in the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

