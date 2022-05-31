Friday’s live Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 341,000 viewers on TNT in the early 6:30pm ET timeslot, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 16.82% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 410,000 viewers in the 7pm timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 6.66% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.15 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.14 key demo rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 6.63% from the 196,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #26 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.14 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #13 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #104 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #73 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the third-lowest total audience in the history of the show, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating in the history of the show so far, tied with two other episodes. This week’s episode had strong competition from the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs like before, and the timeslot was a factor. Friday’s viewership was down 16.82% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 6.66% from the previous week.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Heat and the Celtics on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.41 key demo rating. The Heat vs. Celtics NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.188 million viewers.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.978 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.43 rating, also drawing 1.878 million viewers.

Friday’s Rampage aired in the early timeslot of 6:30pm ET on TNT, live from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, featuring the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the final build for Double Or Nothing, Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal in the opener, Max Caster vs. Dante Martin, AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky receiving his new title belt, The Young Bucks in action against opponents to be announced (Jon Cruz, Taylor Rust), plus Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in the last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

