Friday’s live post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 475,000 viewers on TNT in the normal timeslot, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 39.3% from the previous week’s live Double Or Nothing go-home episode, which drew 341,000 viewers in the 6:30pm timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is even with the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.14 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.14 key demo rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is also even with the 183,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #14 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.14 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #26 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #61 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #104 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the eleventh-lowest total audience in the history of the show, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating in the history of the show so far, tied with three other episodes. This week’s episode had some competition from the NHL Playoffs, but it was a pretty normal night on TV. Friday’s viewership was up 39.3% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down even with the previous week.

The NHL Conference Finals game between New York and Tampa Bay on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.74 key demo rating, also drawing 2.324 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.095 million viewers, also drawing a 0.22 key demo rating.

20/20 on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.346 million viewers, also drawing a 0.46 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.47 rating, also drawing 1.939 million viewers.

Friday’s post-Double Or Nothing edition of Rampage aired in the normal timeslot of 10pm ET on TNT, live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, featuring the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks in the opener, Powerhouse Hobbs & FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. two enhancement talents, Athena’s debut vs. Kiera Hogan, new AEW World Champion CM Punk making his career-related announcement (the injury), plus AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky retaining over Dante Martin, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

