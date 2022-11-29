Friday’s taped post-Full Gear Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 411,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. The episode had a special start time of 4pm ET.

This is down 7.64% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 445,000 viewers for the Full Gear go-home show.

Rampage drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 21.42% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.14 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.11 key demo rating represents 148,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 17.77% from the 180,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #43 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.11 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #17 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #81 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #77 ranking.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 4.64% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 38.88% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was a taped show in the normal 10pm timeslot.

The College Football game between Baylor and Texas on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.71 key demo rating. The Baylor vs. Texas game on ESPN also topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.690 million viewers.

The Friday Night College Football game between Florida and FSU on ABC topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.711 million viewers. The Florida vs. FSU game on ABC also topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.60 rating.

Friday’s post-Full Gear Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage was taped earlier in the week from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – AAA & IWGP World Tag Team Champions FTR defending their ROH World Tag Team Titles over Top Flight, a promo segment with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and The Jericho Appreciation Society, Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry, Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata, plus Rush, The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Dark Order, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode: 461,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 2 Episode: 485,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

September 9 Episode: 429,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-All Out episode)

September 16 Episode: 470,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 23 Episode: 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Grand Slam episode)

September 30 Episode: 472,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 7 Episode: 404,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 14 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 21 Episode: 480,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 28 Episode: 378,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 4 Episode: 455,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 11 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 18 Episode: 445,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 25 Episode: 411,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Black Friday episode in early 4pm ET episode)

December 2 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.