Friday’s live Revolution go-home edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 394,000 viewers on TNT in the preempted 7pm timeslot, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.66% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 409,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 9.09% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.11 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.10 key demo rating represents 130,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 5.79% from the 138,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #32 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.10 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #30 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #70 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #80 ranking.

Rampage drew the third-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were well below the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 3.66% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 9.09% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 27.70% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 54.54% from the previous year. The 2022 show was also the Revolution go-home episode.

The thirty-minute Countdown To Revolution preview special at 11pm on TNT drew 184,000 viewers with a 0.04 key demo rating, ranking #94 on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is the lowest audience for a Countdown preview special so far, down from the Countdown To Full Gear special in November, which drew 234,000 viewers and a 0.06 key demo rating for a #85 ranking on the Cable Top 150. The previous low for a Countdown special was the Forbidden Door preview show in June 2022, which drew 212,000 viewers and a 0.05 key demo rating.

The NBA game between the Grizzlies and the Nuggets on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.41 key demo rating, also drawing 1.240 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.899 million viewers, also drawing a 0.14 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.219 million viewers, also drawing a 0.43 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.59 rating, also drawing 2.451 million viewers.

Friday’s live edition of AEW Rampage on TNT took place at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Top Flight vs. Aussie Open vs. The Dark Order vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Riho vs. Emi Sakura, plus Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 513,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 20 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 27 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 3 Episode: 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 10 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 17 Episode: 287,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 7pm Slam Dunk episode)

February 24 Episode: 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 3 Episode: 394,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes

