Saturday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 371,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 41.94% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 639,000 viewers in the regular Friday timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Saturday. This is down 42.85% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.21 rating in the key demo. Saturday’s 0.12 key demo rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 42.70% from the 274,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.21 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Saturday’s Rampage ranked #26 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.12 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #7 ranking.

Saturday’s Rampage ranked #82 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #46 ranking.

Rampage aired at 10pm but on Saturday night due to the NHL Playoffs this week. Rampage drew the third-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other. To compare, the last Saturday Rampage episode drew 373,000 viewers with a 0.10 key demo rating on March 25. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were well below the 2022 averages. Saturday’s Rampage viewership was down 41.94% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 42.85% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 28.37% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 36.84% from the previous year. The 2022 show a taped episode in the normal timeslot.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Grizzlies and the Lakers on ESPN at 10:07pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.49 key demo rating. The Grizzlies vs. Lakers NBA game on ESPN also topped the day on cable in viewership with 4.226 million viewers.

World News Tonight on ABC topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.802 million viewers, also drawing 0.32 key demo rating. The NHL Playoffs on ABC topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.44 rating, also drawing 1.614 million viewers.

Saturday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels, a promo from The Hardys, FTW Champion Hook and Isiah Kassidy, a promo from AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Julia Hart vs. Kiera Hogan, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Slim J, plus AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo defending against Dralistico, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 513,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 20 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 27 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 3 Episode: 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 10 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 17 Episode: 287,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 7pm Slam Dunk episode)

February 24 Episode: 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 3 Episode: 394,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 10 Episode: 447,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 474,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 25 Episode: 373,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

March 31 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 7 Episode: 503,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

April 14 Episode: 639,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 22 Episode: 371,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

April 28 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.