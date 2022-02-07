Friday’s taped AEW Rampage episode drew an average of 540,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 10.14% from the previous week’s taped Beach Break episode, which drew 601,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 20% from the previous week’s Beach Break episode, which drew a 0.25 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.20 rating represents 263,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 18.57% from the 323,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.25 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.20 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #9 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #64 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #58 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the second-lowest audience of the year so far, while the key demo rating was tied with the January 14 episode for the lowest so far this year. Dynamite faced strong competition from the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on NBC, which drew a whopping 10.758 million viewers. Friday’s viewership was down 10.14% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 20% from the previous week.

The NHL All-Stars Skill Competition on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.40 key demo rating, drawing 1.086 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.561 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 key demo rating.

The Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 10.758 million viewers. The Olympics Opening Ceremony coverage also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.97 rating.

Friday’s Rampage aired at 10pm on TNT, previously taped from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. The show featured a full card advertised ahead of time with spoilers available for the following line-up – Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno in the opener, Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez, AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending against Isiah Kassidy, and FTW Champion Ricky Starks defending against Jay Lethal in the main event. A “big announcement” by AEW President Tony Khan was also advertised.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 11 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.