Friday’s taped AEW Rampage drew an average of 470,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 9.56% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 429,000 viewers for the post-All Out show.

Rampage drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is even with the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.14 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.14 key demo rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is even with the 183,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #14 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.14 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #16 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #67 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #75 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the nineteenth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with other episodes. Sports competition from Friday night included College Football on ESPN and NASCAR on USA Network. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 9.56% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was even the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 26.79% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 50% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was also a taped show.

The Florida State vs. Louisville College Football game on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.77 key demo rating, also drawing 2.753 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.065 million viewers, also drawing a 0.17 key demo rating.

Dateline on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.768 million viewers, also drawing a 0.31 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.50 rating, also drawing 2.212 million viewers.

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage aired from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time with full spoilers available – Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy, an interview with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, a promo from AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale, Ethan Page vs. Danhausen, plus ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defending against Josh Woods, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode: 461,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 2 Episode: 485,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

September 9 Episode: 429,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-All Out episode)

September 16 Episode: 470,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 23 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.