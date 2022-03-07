Friday’s live Revolution go-home edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 545,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 21.56% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 473,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 22.22% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.18 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.22 key demo rating represents 287,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 22.13% from the 235,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.18 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #16 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.22 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #46 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #75 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #84 ranking.

Friday’s show drew the fifth-best audience of the year for Rampage, and the third-best key demo rating of the year so far. Friday’s viewership was up 21.56% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 22.22% from the previous week.

The NBA game between the Bucks and the Bulls at 7:45pm ET on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.44 key demo rating, drawing 1.493 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.778 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.33 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.896 million viewers, also drawing a 0.43 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo, for the second week in a row, with a 0.59 rating, also drawing 2.261 million viewers.

Friday’s live Revolution go-home edition of Rampage aired at 10pm on TNT, from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. The show featured the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Keith Lee vs. JD Drake, Serena Deeb hosting another edition of The Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge, AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending against Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo in a Triple Threat, plus Ethan Page vs. Christian Cage in the final Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode at 7pm)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

