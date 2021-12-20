Friday’s taped AEW Rampage drew an average of 571,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 13.52% from last week’s taped Rampage, which drew 503,000 viewers.

Friday’s taped Rampage drew a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 27.77% from last week’s episode, which drew a 0.18 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.23 rating represents 306,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 29.11% from the 237,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.18 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.23 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #60 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #68 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #63 ranking.

Rampage on Friday night drew the best viewership since November 5, and the best key demo rating since October 29. Friday’s viewership was up 13.52% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 27.77% from the previous week.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Timber Wolves on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.52 key demo rating, drawing 1.604 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.923 million viewers, ranking #18 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.15 key demo rating.

Shark Tank on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.669 million viewers, also drawing a 0.48 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.52 rating, drawing 2.303 million viewers.

Friday’s Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, previously taped from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. The show featured a full line-up advertised ahead of time and spoilers were available for the following line-up – an announcement on The Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournaments, The Young Bucks, Bobby Fish and Adam Cole vs. Trent, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy and Rocky Romero, Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford in a Submission Match, a promo form American Top Team’s Dan Lambert, plus Daniel Garcia, The Acclaimed, and 2point0 vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 3 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out taped episode)

September 17 Episode: 642,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 24 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Two-hour Grand Slam taped episode)

October 1 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 8 Episode: 502,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 15 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 22 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 29 Episode: 623,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 5 Episode: 599,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 12 Episode: 515,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 19 Episode: 556,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 3 Episode: 499,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 10 Episode: 503,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 17 Episode: 571,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

