Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 340,000 viewers on TNT in the early 5:30pm ET timeslot, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 16.44% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 292,000 viewers and also aired in the 5:30pm timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 9.09% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.11 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.12 key demo rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 9.79% from the 143,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #30 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.12 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #49 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #87 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #100 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the second-lowest audience and key demo rating in the history of the show, but like last week, this was also the earliest timeslot so far. This week’s episode had competition from the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs. Friday’s viewership was up 16.44% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 9.09% from the previous week.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Grizzlies and the Warriors on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.09 key demo rating. The Grizzlies vs. Warriors NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.282 million viewers.

Shark Tank on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.340 million viewers. Shark Tank also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.45 rating.

Friday’s Rampage aired in the early timeslot of 5:30pm ET on TNT, taped earlier in the week from the the USB Arena in Elmont, NY, and featured the following line-up advertised ahead of time with full spoilers available – Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro) vs. Marq Quen, The Butcher and The Blade in the opener, Shawn Spears vs. Bear Boulder, Ruby Soho vs. Riho in a first round match of The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, Tony Schiavone interviewing AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and The Baddies, plus AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defending against Frankie Kazarian, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

