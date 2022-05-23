Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 410,000 viewers on TNT in the early 7pm ET timeslot, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 20.59% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 340,000 viewers and aired in the 5:30pm timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 25% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.12 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.15 key demo rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 24.84% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #13 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.15 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #30 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #73 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #87 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the fifth-lowest key demo rating in the history of the show, tied with April 1, and the fourth-lowest viewership in the history of the show so far. This week’s episode had strong competition from the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs like before. Friday’s viewership was up 20.59% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 25% from the previous week.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Mavericks and the Warriors on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.11 key demo rating. The Mavericks vs. Warriors NBA game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.765 million viewers.

Shark Tank on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.592 million viewers. Shark Tank also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.48 rating.

Friday’s Rampage aired in the early timeslot of 7pm ET on TNT, and was taped earlier in the week from the Fertitta Center in Houston, TX, featring the following line-up advertised ahead of time with full spoilers available – House of Black vs. Evil Uno, 10, and Fuego Del Sol in the opener, Hook and Danhausen training for Double Or Nothing, AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky demanding Sammy Guevara return his title belt, Shawn Spears vs. “A Giant” (the debuting Big Damo), Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet in a quarter-finals match in The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, plus Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

