The viewership numbers are in for the July 12th episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, Rampage drew 339,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.12 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up in both categories from the July 5th episode, which drew 309,000 viewers and scored a 0.10 in the key demo. The show was taped from the Landers Center in Southhaven, Missouri on July 6th, the same night AEW taped AEW Collision.

Rampage saw Roderick Strong in action, Thunder Rosa clashing with Rachael Ellering, some massive trios action and more.