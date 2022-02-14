Friday’s taped AEW Rampage episode drew an average of 549,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.67% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 540,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 5% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.20 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.19 rating represents 248,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 5.70% from the 263,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.20 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #10 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.19 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #7 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #51 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #64 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the third-lowest audience of the year so far, and the lowest key demo rating. Friday’s viewership was up 1.67% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 5% from the previous week.

The Winter Olympics coverage at 11pm ET on USA Network topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.33 key demo rating, drawing 1.233 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.382 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.21 key demo rating.

The Winter Olympics primetime coverage on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 8.571 million viewers. Olympics coverage also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.57 rating.

Friday’s Rampage aired at 10pm on TNT, previously taped from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. The show featured a full card advertised ahead of time with spoilers available for the following line-up – a promo from Bryan Danielson, The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Robyn Renegade in a non-title match, Hook vs. Blake Li, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defending against The Gunn Club in the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

