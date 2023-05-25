AEW Rampage will be back in its normal time slot tomorrow night.

The program has been airing on an inconsistent schedule over the last couple of months due to the ongoing NBA and NHL Playoffs on TNT, even getting moved to Saturday on certain occasions. However, since the Florida Panthers won their playoff series in 4 games Rampage will be back in the 10pm EST/7pm PST tomorrow night.

The full lineup for the show can be found below. Spoilers for the show can be found here.

* The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Rush, Dralistico and Preston Vance

* The Gunns and Ethan Page vs. Watson, FrescoMatic and Jeaux (Action) Braxton

* Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker vs. Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose

* Best Friends vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty

* Appearances by The Hardys, AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, and others