AEW continues to have a record week.

Company President Tony Khan announced today on Twitter that 50,000 tickets have been sold for the August 27th All In London event, a profit of $6.5 million dollars. The show, which marks AEW’s debut in the United Kingdom, will run from the legendary Wembley Stadium. These impressive numbers are just from the presale, as tickets for the general public don’t go on sale until tomorrow.

Khan writes, “Thanks to the amazing support from our fans, #AEWAllIn London @wembleystadium just hit 50,000 tickets sold for £5.2M ($6.5M)!Remarkably all 50k tickets sold have been in the pre-sale! The general ticket on-sale begins TOMORROW, with great seats opening up!”

Khan has been giving fans updates about All In London all week on Twitter. The first day of the presale saw 35,000 tickets sold but Khan revealed that 40,000 had been sold as of yesterday.

As of this writing, no matches have been announced for the event.