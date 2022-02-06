AEW reached a milestone on YouTube as they now have 3 million subscribers on YouTube. The promotion sent out the following thank you message to fans on Twitter:

“Thank you to each and every one of you! And if you haven’t subscribed yet, click here and never miss a new video!”

Vice President of Post Production Kevin Sullivan also tweeted about it when he wrote, “Thank you for clicking, liking, sharing, and posting. Let’s continue to absorb this content together and enjoy it!!!!!! #thankyou”

AEW launched their YouTube channel on October 23, 2018 and have a total of 993,837,713 video views. Their most video is Cody vs. Orange Cassidy with 39,393,814 views.

They air Dark: Elevation and Dark every week on the channel.

