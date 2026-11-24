AEW has earned some mainstream recognition in the business world.

On Tuesday, Fast Company released its annual “Brands That Matter” list for 2026, with All Elite Wrestling among the 137 brands selected for demonstrating innovation, business impact and cultural relevance.

AEW was one of seven brands recognized in the sports and games category, joining 2K Games, Ally Financial, Monopoly Go!, Unrivaled Sports, the WNBA and Women’s Super League Football.

The publication pointed to AEW’s expanded relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, including its streaming partnership with HBO Max and crossover promotional efforts with DC Comics.

“All Elite Wrestling found powerful new tag team partners in its expanded Warner Bros. Discovery arrangement: HBO Max and DC Comics,” Fast Company wrote. “By bringing its matches to HBO Max, All Elite Wrestling opened the door to a much bigger streaming audience while turning its weekly shows into promotional platforms for the company’s movie and TV franchises.”

The publication also highlighted the involvement of the cast of Superman in the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite, as well as the crossover comic book series and DC branding for AEW Full Gear.

“It’s a savvy fusion of fandoms, and proof that AEW is building a brand that travels beyond the squared circle,” the publication added.

The 137 honorees were selected from approximately 1,200 applicants following a months-long evaluation and judging process. Brands submit applications for consideration, with entry fees ranging from $895 to $1,995.

AEW took to social media on Tuesday to react to the recognition.

“We made the list!” the company wrote. “AEW is honored to be recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2026 Brands That Matter!”