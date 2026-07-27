The support for Rebel Heart from All Elite Wrestling continues.

AEW issued a press release on Monday to announce a special AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite on September 9 in Athens, GA.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

All Elite Wrestling To Present Special AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite September 9 From Akins Ford Arena In Athens, GA

Event To Benefit I AM ALS and Team Gleason

July 27, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling, I AM ALS and Team Gleason today announced a very special AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite will take place on Wednesday, September 9 live from Akins Ford Arena in Athens, GA. The event will air live on TBS and stream on HBO Max.

AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite will honor one of the original members of the AEW roster, Tanea Brooks, known to fans around the world as Rebel, who was diagnosed with ALS in March 2026. As part of the event, Rebel is scheduled to make a special appearance that evening and fans in attendance will receive a special limited-edition Rebel trading card sheet from Upper Deck, while supplies last.

A donation will be made from AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite to benefit I AM ALS, the leading community movement dedicated to ending ALS by empowering patients and caregivers to secure billions in federal funding, improve care, treatment access, and drive research, and Team Gleason, an organization founded by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason that provides adventure, technology, equipment and care services to people living with ALS and countless others through advocacy, research, support and the goal of ultimately bringing an end to the disease. In addition, the event at Akins Ford Arena takes place in the home community of the University of Georgia’s Regenerative Bioscience Center (RBC), where groundbreaking research and the training of future scientific leaders are helping drive the development of new therapies for ALS.

“On behalf of everyone at All Elite Wrestling, we are proud to present AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite on September 9 at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, GA,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “We look forward to honoring Rebel while also raising awareness and donations for two incredible organizations that are on the front lines of finding a cure for ALS and improving life for people affected by this terrible disease.”

Tickets for AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite go on sale this Friday, July 31st at 10 AM ET via AEWTix.com. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

Official Rebel Heart shirts and bracelets are available now at ShopAEW.com with 100 percent of the profits going to I AM ALS and Team Gleason.

Additional details regarding AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite will be announced in the near future. For more information or to donate, please visit AEWTogether.org/RebelHeart.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.

About I AM ALS:

I AM ALS is a nonprofit organization leading what STAT News called the most successful patient advocacy campaign this century. I AM ALS built a community movement to harness collective power and find treatments and a cure for ALS faster, while also creating lasting, systemic change. Their focus is on three areas:

* Advocating for federal policy change to drive research, support, and treatments for ALS.

* Improving quality of life by providing volunteer and support opportunities to advocates and people living with ALS.

* Mobilizing and empowering advocates to raise awareness about ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases, and increase visibility of the ALS experience.

Learn more at www.iamals.org.

About Team Gleason:

Team Gleason was founded by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason following his ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) diagnosis in 2011. Team Gleason’s mission is to improve life for people living with ALS by delivering innovative technology and equipment and empowering improved life experiences. As one of the largest providers of assistive technology and equipment to the ALS community in the country, Team Gleason works to ensure that people living with ALS have the resources and opportunities to live productive, purposeful, and meaningful lives. For more information, visit TeamGleason.org.

About the RBC:

The Regenerative Bioscience Center (RBC) at the University of Georgia was founded on a simple idea—the biggest scientific breakthroughs happen when disciplines converge. Since 2004, the center has united researchers across engineering, veterinary medicine, agriculture, and the life sciences to develop regenerative therapies for stroke, traumatic brain injury, ALS, cardiovascular disease, and other complex disorders. That same spirit of innovation inspired the creation of the world’s first undergraduate degree in Regenerative Bioscience (RBIO), preparing students to help shape the next generation of regenerative medicine. Visit, https://rbc.uga.edu/