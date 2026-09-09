AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite is scheduled to premiere this evening on TBS and HBO Max from Akins Ford Arena in Athens, GA.

Advertised for the Wednesday, September 9, 2026 show are the following matches:

* AEW World Champion Will Ospreay vs. David Finlay in an eliminator match

* AEW Trios Titles Match: Swerve Strickland and The New Level (Kofi and Austin Creed) vs. Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly

* Tables Match: Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

* Maya World, Hyan, and Thunder Rosa vs. Persephone, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida

* Darby Allin and Steven Borden vs. Mark Davis and Josh Alexander

* Britt Baker and Rebel present “The Waiting Room” with guests Persephone and Hikaru Shida

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.