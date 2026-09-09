It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max, as the special AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite show emanates from Akins Ford Arena in Athens, GA.

In Memory Of: “The Butcher” Andy Williams

The first thing we see is a special ‘In Memory Of’ graphic honoring the late AEW veteran “The Butcher” Andy Williams. Fans inside the arena live in Athena, GA. can be overheard chanting his name in the background as the tribute cold open fades out.

The special Rebel Heart tribute edition of AEW Dynamite kicks off live, with Excalibur mentioning AEWTogether.org/RebelHeart and I Am ALS. He is joined by the rest of the commentary team to run down the lineup for tonight’s show as the official match graphics flash across the screen.

The Waiting Room With Dr. Britt Baker, Rebel & Special Guests Persephone & Hikaru Shida

From there, we send things over to “The Waiting Room,” the old talk-show segment from AEW’s early days starring Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Rebel. Tonight’s guest of honor is in a wheelchair and struggling to speak, but looks to be having a blast judging on the ear-to-ear smile on her face.

Rebel introduces the host, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., who thanks “Reba” and says it is great to see her again. Baker then welcomes her first guest, new TBS Champion Persephone. Persephone talks about defeating Maya World and taking the TBS Championship from her at AEW All In.

Baker next introduces Hikaru Shida, noting that Shida famously broke her nose several years ago. Shida says she hates Maya even more now as the three discuss their upcoming trios match. Baker, Persephone and Shida leave together, while Rebel unsuccessfully tries to remind Baker to take her glove.

AEW Trios Championships

Swerve Strickland & The New Level (c) vs. The Conglomeration

From there, we head to ringside for tonight’s opening contest. The Conglomeration trio of Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly makes their entrance first. Once they settle inside the squared circle, the theme for Swerve Strickland hits and out he comes with Prince Nana.

They stop and wait. Their music dies down and the tune for The New Level duo of Kofi and Austin Creed hits. Out they come to join Swerve, and the three newly crowned AEW Trios Champions head to the ring together for our opening contest.

Fans chant “New Le-vel! New Le-vel!” in the same style that WWE fans would chant “New Day-rocks! New Day-rocks!” Kofi and Creed dance around a bit to the chants. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running in this opening title tilt.

Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset are Orange Cassidy and Kofi. Kofi takes Cassidy down with a go-behind, but Cassidy rolls through and gains control of the arm. Kofi responds with a shoulder tackle off the ropes before Cassidy connects with a flying mare and gives him a thumbs-up.

Kofi shows respect as both men tag out. Kyle O’Reilly and Austin Creed enter the match and feel each other out. O’Reilly lands a series of leg kicks, but Creed catches one and trips him to the mat. Creed follows with a running shoulder tackle before tagging Kofi back in for some double-team offense.

Roderick Strong enters and goes after everyone. Strong uses Cassidy as a weapon against Kofi and Creed before delivering a fall-away slam that sends Cassidy crashing into Swerve Strickland. Creed becomes isolated as the challengers take turns connecting with clotheslines in the corner.

The action continues as we head to a commercial break. When the show returns, O’Reilly is in control and unloads on Creed with a series of kicks. Creed eventually begins fighting back, mounting a strong offensive comeback as the crowd rallies behind him.

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW REBEL HEART DYNAMITE RESULTS!

Just as it was here, it is our distinct pleasure to have @RebelTanea and @RealBrittBaker Present The Waiting Room TONIGHT on Rebel Heart #AEWDynamite! Rebel Heart Dynamite is LIVE TONIGHT at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork & @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/twPgVGwQXr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2026