AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite saw a notable drop in viewership for the September 9 episode.

The show averaged 571,000 viewers on TBS, down from the 796,000 viewers who tuned in for the September 2 episode.

Dynamite also drew a 0.10 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. That was down from the 0.15 rating posted one week earlier.

Despite the declines, Dynamite finished second on cable for the night.

The September 9 episode faced significant competition from the NFL season opener between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. The game averaged 25.1 million viewers across NBC, Peacock and other digital platforms.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite Results 9/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.