Last night AEW held their Blood & Guts event from Detroit, which included the second-ever Blood and Guts matchup that saw Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Wheeler Yuta, and AEW interim champion Jon Moxley defeat Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society in the main event. However, fans noticed that a large portion of the other matches weren’t announced until right before the show, something that AEW typically doesn’t do.

According to the Wrestling Observer, this was due to AEW President Tony Khan being without a lot of his roster due to some COVID-19 complications. It was not mentioned if there was a positive outbreak, if the company was just playing it safe following Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, or if this will affect the lineup for next week’s Dynamite. No names were revealed in the Observer’s report

Fortunately for AEW, everyone involved in the Blood & Guts matchup was healthy and able to compete. Unfortunately, Santana went down with an injury, and will most likely be out for some time. You can read about that here.