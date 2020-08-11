AEW Recently Applied To Trademark Marquee Matchup

On August 6th All Elite Wrestling applied to trademark the term “Stadium Stampede,” which was the name of their headlining matchup between The Elite and The Inner Circle at May’s Double or Nothing pay per view. The bout took place from the Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field Stadium directly next to Daily’s Place, the current home of AEW’s weekly television tapings for Dynamite due to COVID-19. The Elite would go on to win after Kenny Omega delivered a One-Winged Angel onto Sammy Guevara from the stands.
Details of what the trademark entails can be read below.
G & S: Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing television show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production in the nature of organization of exhibitions and performances of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; sports entertainment, namely, wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service.
