AEW Redemption may end up being AEW’s lowest-performing pay-per-view of 2026.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer shared an update on how the July 26 event is trending across pay-per-view platforms.

According to the report, early estimates currently have the show landing between 115,000 and 125,000 buys, which would make it AEW’s lowest PPV total of the year.

“Early estimates are the lowest PPV numbers of the year, maybe 115,000 to 125,000,” Meltzer wrote. “The early numbers I got were surprisingly good on the show, as were Google searches (up 41 percent domestically and 25 percent worldwide from Forbidden Door shockingly) and even our poll responses were up 16.5 percent from the show in San Jose.”

However, Meltzer noted that one key area appears to be dragging down the overall projection.

“But the key right now is HBO MAX and those numbers and other streaming numbers were apparently down from Forbidden Door and Dynasty, which were the two lowest numbers of the year,” he continued. “But those other indicators are historically usually good overall predictors so maybe in the end this will be closer to Forbidden Door and Dynasty numbers.”

For comparison, AEW Dynasty is believed to have generated approximately 145,000 pay-per-view buys. It was also reported last month that Forbidden Door was trending slightly below that figure, making Redemption’s current projection notably lower if the early estimates hold.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Redemption Results 7/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.