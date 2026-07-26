AEW Redemption is live tonight.

Scheduled to premiere live this evening on pay-per-view, AEW Redemption emanates from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Advertised for the Sunday, July 26, 2026 pay-per-view are the following matches:

AEW World Championship: Kevin Knight vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW International Championship: Bandido vs Kyle Fletcher (c)

No Holds Barred: “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa

AEW National Championship: Andrade El Idolo vs. Mark Davis (c)

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Death Riders (Pac & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Cage & Cope (Christian Cage & Adam Copeland) (c)

Tag Team Match: The Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Will Ospreay) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

AEW TBS Championship: Maya World vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW Women’s World Championship: Willow Nightingale vs. Thekla (c)

Six-Way Ladder Match For AEW International Title Shot: Jack Perry vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Mike Bailey vs. Nick Wayne vs. El Clon

Double Chain Match: The Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson & Jay White) vs. The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors)

AEW Buy-In: Celebrating 80 Years of the Rougeau Dynasty

AEW Buy-In – AEW Trios Championships: The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & Kyle O’Reilly) (c) vs. Lethal Twist (Blake Christian, Jay Lethal, & Lee Johnson)

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete AEW Redemption Results.