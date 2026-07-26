All Elite Wrestling is live tonight from “The Great White North,” as AEW Redemption 2026 goes down this evening on pay-per-view from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

“The Buy-In” pre-show is now officially off-and-running (watch video below). The opening video montage airs as the theme for the pay-per-view plays behind it. When it wraps up, we hear, “And now, live from Montreal, All Elite Wrestling presents — Redemption, Buy-In!”

Renee Paquette & Mick Foley Welcome Us To The Buy-In

Renee Paquette welcomes us to the show as we get our first look inside the Bell Centre. The camera pans the crowd as she finishes up her introductory message. The camera settles with Paquette standing side-by-side with “The Hardcore Legend” himself, Mick Foley.

Foley gets a “here, right here, in Montreal” cheap pop, his first of the night, before the two send us down to ringside, where the three-man team calling the action this evening are introduced. Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone explain how you can order the show, before running down the lineup.

After a few promotional video packages air for some of the matches scheduled for this evening, we return to Paquette and Foley, who are joined by another wrestling legend in Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett talks about 2026 Owen Hart Cup winners Willow Nightingale and Will Ospreay being on the road to AEW All In next month.

The Rougeau Family Honored

Montreal’s own “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard comes out with a Montreal Expos baseball jacket on after getting a nice hometown pop. He then mentions the legendary Rougeau Brothers while talking on the microphone in French-Canadian. With that said, Raymond and Jacques Rougeau make their way out to the ring.

As they settle in at ringside, the commentators mention how Raymond has become Mayor of a local city. They talk about the significance of their contributions to the Montreal and Quebec and the overall pro wrestling scene over the years.

Menard asks Ray what it feels like to be in front of all of these pro wrestling fans in Montreal. Raymond takes the mic and cuts a promo in French. Other than him listing a bunch of names that included Rougeau, it’s anyone’s guess what he is saying.

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