Not everyone knew Chris Jericho was coming back when he did.

During a recent appearance on The Bryan & Vinny Show, AEW referee Aubrey Edwards claims she wasn’t aware of plans for Jericho’s return until five minutes before AEW Dynamite went live that night.

“So here’s my thing, I had no idea what was going on with Chris (Jericho),” she said. “I had texted him a couple of times. He texted me on my birthday, I texted him on his birthday. We kept in touch throughout the year but I’m not gonna ask him, like, ‘Hey bro, you coming back?’ Because he’s not gonna tell me anyway. If he’s got a plan, he’s gonna keep it close to the chest. That’s how he’s always been.”

She continued, “So I’m secretly hoping he’s gonna show up, and I literally had no idea he was going to come back until about five minutes before we went on the air in Winnipeg. So, I’m just like, ‘Oh my God. I know what I’m doing on a pay-per-view for the first time in a year. This is fantastic’ and there’s just some sense of calmness that came over me and I’m like, Chris is back. All is right with the world. I do all of his matches–yes.”