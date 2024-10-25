Aubrey Edwards’ CMLL debut has been announced.

At the press conference to promote the CMLL Women’s International Grand Prix, it was announced that AEW referee Aubrey Edwards will be making her promotional debut as one of the referees, along with La Vaquerita, for the Women’s International Grand Prix Match.

The bout is scheduled to take place on October 25 as part of the CMLL Grand Prix De Amazonas event, and will also feature Willow Nightingale and ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet as two of the competitors involved from the AEW/ROH talent roster.