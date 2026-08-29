Aubrey Edwards had a very brief run as a champion on Saturday night.

The longtime AEW referee made an appearance at Mystery Wrestling on August 29, where she unexpectedly captured the ATTACK! 24/7 Championship from comedian Ron Funches.

Edwards secured the title in rather unconventional fashion, punching Funches below the belt before covering him for the three-count.

Her reign didn’t last long.

After winning the championship, Edwards grabbed a microphone and immediately announced that she would be giving up the title, explaining that she had no intention of becoming an active wrestler.

“I am not a wrestler,” Edwards said before announcing that she was vacating the championship.

The decision also meant Edwards wouldn’t have to spend AEW All In weekend looking over her shoulder due to the title’s 24/7 rules.

Edwards has been with AEW since the company’s inaugural year and has officiated a number of major matches throughout its history. Among them was the first AEW World Championship match, which saw Chris Jericho defeat Hangman Page to become the inaugural champion at AEW All Out 2019.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.