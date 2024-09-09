Pro wrestling ain’t ballet … even for the referees.

Bryce Remsburg learned this first-hand this past weekend.

The All Elite Wrestling referee surfaced on social media on Sunday to share a photo of a black eye he received as a result of a Busaiku Knee from AEW World Champion “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out 2024.

During the final sanctioned main event of the evening, which saw the former Blackpool Combat Club member defend his title against a member of The Elite, a title-holder in his own right, TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry, Danielson went for his finishing move, only for Remsburg to end up taking the shot.

As a result of the knee to the face from the pro wrestling legend at the September 7 pay-per-view event at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Remsburg suffered a black eye.

On Sunday, the veteran AEW official took to X to show off the shiner, and explain how it affected his wardrobe decisions for a children’s birthday party he attended the following day.

“Workplace hazard,” Remsburg wrote in the initial post on X, which includes photos of him taking the knee, and a close-up of his eye in the aftermath of the big shot.

He would later follow-up with a photo of himself wearing a dark pair of sunglasses to hide the injury.

“And this is how I am attending a 9 year old’s birthday party this afternoon to avoid interrogation.”